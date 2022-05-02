868,859 children in M'sia fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 868,859 children aged five to 11 years or 24.5 per cent of the child population in the country have been fully vaccinated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the COVIDNOW website, 1,536,766 children or 43.3 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,894,533 individuals or 93 per cent have completed their vaccination, while 2,992,178 or 96.1 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 16,035,520 individuals or 68.2 per cent of the group have received the booster dose, 22,967,185 or 97.6 per cent have completed the second dose, and 23,243,448 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 12,380 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, with 1,847 as the first dose, 10,015 as the second dose and 518 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,325,128.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry's GitHub portal reported that three deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with Selangor registering two cases and Perak recording one case.-Bernama