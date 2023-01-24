88 individuals arrested, smuggled goods worth RM64.7m seized in 20 days

KUALA LUMPUR: Eighty-eight individuals, including 15 foreigners, were arrested and goods worth RM64.7 million were seized in raids by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to crack down on the smuggling of contraband and wildlife in three states between last Jan 1 and 20.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin, in a statement today, said 35 raids were carried out in Selangor, Sabah and Perak during the period by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of the Special Intelligence Investigation.

On the seizure, she said, RM42.8 million worth of the goods were seized for offences under the Customs Act 1966, Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (RM1.2 million), Explosives Act 1957 (RM7.7 million), Control of Supply Act 1961 (RM10.7 million), Section 13 (a) of the Poisons Act 1952 (RM2.2 million) and Section 170 of the Penal Code (RM5,200).

“PDRM will continue to carry out integrated operations with other enforcement agencies in the fight against smuggling and various other offences,“ she said. -Bernama