88.4 pct of Malaysia's adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 20,698,852 individuals or 88.4 per cent of the adult population in country have competed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, less than two per cent short of the targeted 90 per cent.

Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 120,402 or 3.8 per cent of adolescents aged 12 to 17 have completed their vaccination.

It also showed that 224,034 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, of which 122,153 were the first dose, and 101,881 the second dose, raising the cumulative total dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 44,797,925 doses.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 this year to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, 117 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with 16 of them brought in dead (BID) cases, bringing the death toll in the country to 26,876.-Bernama