8ft croc shot dead in Sandakan village

WILDLIFE authorities have shot dead an 8ft crocodile that had become a cause for concern among residents of a Sandakan village, The Star Online.

Sandakan Wildlife Department officer Hussein Muin said following a complaint, a trap was set under the jetty at Sungai Daling, where the animal had been frequently sighted, on Monday.

“The following day, the male crocodile was shot dead when it tried to eat the bait in the trap,” he reportedly said, adding that the carcass was then buried.

Increasing crocodile attacks on villagers living along the rivers in Kinabatangan, Beluran, Lahad Datu and Tawau have raised questions of balancing public safety against the conservation of reptiles.