90,000 train tickets are still on sale for 'balik kampung' raya

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 89,976 train tickets are still available at Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) to meet the demand of Malaysians returning to their hometowns for the Raya holidays.

“There are 89,976 tickets remaining, as 63 per cent of total tickets have been sold,“ said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong(pix) at a press conference after handing over Hari Raya packs to KTMB passengers at KL Sentral station today.

He said the remaining tickets involved Electric Train Services (ETS), additional ETS (KL Sentral-Padang Besar), KTM Intercity involving the Express Rakyat Timuran (east), Express Selatan (south) and Shuttle Timuran (eastern), as well as the Keluarga Malaysia Special Express from April 23 until May 8.

Wee said however, tickets for the Keluarga Malaysia Express special train from KL Sentral to Tumpat in Kelantan were sold out, including 180 additional seats (3 superior coaches).

“Meanwhile, the Tumpat-KL Sentral route on May 7, 2022 only has 246 superior seats left,“ he said.

He said the total number of tickets on offer initially was 244,502 tickets, of which so far a total of 154,526 had been sold.

“I appeal to those returning to the village, to arrive earlier (than the scheduled train departure time) because we cannot delay this train for anyone. The departure time is set by a system,“ he said in advising passengers to make good haste for their journey.-Bernama