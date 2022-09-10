90 5G sites in Sarawak completed: Annuar

MIRI: A total of 90 out of 339 5G sites in Sarawak have been completed as of Oct 5.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said the construction of 5G sites in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri is expected to be fully completed at the end of next year.

He said the 5G network in the areas is also expected to be a catalyst to support the state government’s digital economy agenda.

“We will continue to monitor the progress of these construction projects with the cooperation of state government agencies.

“We have also asked for cooperation from Sarawak Energy because all these facilities depend on a stable electricity supply,” he told a press conference after the PerantiSiswa handing-over ceremony at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) Sarawak Campus here today.

At the ceremony, over 500 students from various institutions received the device.

Meanwhile, Annuar said the Communications and Multimedia Ministry is committed to expediting the distribution of PerantiSiswa to recipients, adding that it aims to distribute 80 per cent of the devices by the end of November.-Bernama