90.9 pct of Malaysia's adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 90.9 per cent or 21,290,960 of the adult population in Malaysia has completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday (Oct 13).

According to the Ministry of Health’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 94.9 per cent of the adult population, or 22,230,828 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 207,520 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving both the adult and the adolescent populations.

This brings the total number of doses administered to adults under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) since Feb 24 to 46,252,254.

As for teenagers aged 12 to 17 years, a total of 453,906 individuals or 14.4 per cent of them have completed the vaccination, while 75.9 per cent or 2,352,464 others have received at least the first dose of the vaccine since the PICK programme for the group was launched on Sept 8.-Bernama