9,105 new cases reported sunday - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new daily Covid-19 cases in the country remained over the 9,000 mark with 9,105 infections reported today bringing the cumulative number of cases to 836,296.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a Twitter post, said Selangor continued to record the highest number of infections with 4,682 cases followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,247); Negeri Sembilan (541); Johor (392); Kedah (382) and Pahang (300).

Melaka reported 278 cases; Sabah (271); Sarawak (270), Penang (243); Perak (207); Kelantan (150); Labuan (54); Putrajaya (49); Terengganu (38) and Perlis, one case.

Dr Noor Hisham, in a statement later, said of the 9,105 new cases, 18 were imported while 9,087 were local transmissions.

He said 5,194 recovered cases were recorded today, taking the total number of recoveries to 742,297 cases.

“There are now 87,841 active cases, while 961 Covid-19 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, 455 of whom require respiratory support,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham, however, said another 91 fatalities due to Covid-19 were reported today, involving 86 Malaysians and five foreigners aged between 24 and 92, with the majority of them suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure. With the latest count, Malaysia’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 6,158 cases.

“Of these, 36 deaths were in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur (21), Negeri Sembilan (12), Melaka (8), Johor (6), Pahang (3), Kelantan (2) and one each in Sarawak, Penang, Perak, Kedah and Labuan,” he added.

In addition, 19 new Covid-19 clusters were detected today, with 13 coming from the workplace, five in the community and one cluster involving high-risk groups, Dr Noor Hisham said.

Among the workplace clusters identified were three in Selangor namely Industri Jalan Rukun, Industri Jalan Subang 13 and Jalan Industri Dua Rawang, he said.

Three workplace clusters were identified in Johor, namely Jalan Cengal, Cahaya Yong Peng and Jalan Dedap 13; two in Kuala Lumpur (Jalan Pantai Baharu and Jalan Sri Hartamas Satu); two in Kelantan (Kampung Perangkap and Bandar Baru Tunjong) and one each in Sabah (Kayu Patikang); Perak (Solar Beriah Construction Site) and Penang (Jalan Thean Teik Construction Site).

The clusters in the community were Batu Muda, Kampung Padang Balang and Taman Koperasi Polis in Kuala Lumpur; Melor Intan (Perak) and Jalan Mawar Belitong (Johor) while Jalan Awan Cempaka (Kuala Lumpur) was identified as a high-risk group cluster.

“This latest development takes the total number of clusters in the country to 3,077, with 865 of them active,“ he added. — Bernama