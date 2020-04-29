94 new Covid-19 cases, no new deaths

PETALING JAYA: 94 new cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of infections in the nation to 5,945. No additional deaths were reported today.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his daily evening address, reported that 55 cases were discharged today, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered to 4,087, about 68.75% of the total number of cases.

“This leaves a total of 1,758 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, while 40 positive cases remain in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Out of this number, 18 cases need ventilator support,” he said.

The total number of deaths remains at 100, which is 1.68% of the total cases.