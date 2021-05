KUALA LUMPUR: Total Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) admission including suspected or probable cases in Klang Valley has increased by 94% compared to two weeks ago, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

In a posting on his Facebook page, he said the situation in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya is dire as 79% of total ICU beds in Covid-19 hospitals in the states have been allocated for Covid-19 cases.

“Covid-19 hospitals have increased the number of ICU beds allocated for Covid-19 patients, through the repurposing of ordinary wards. However, this has also reduced the chances of non-Covid patients receiving proper critical care.

“The healthcare system in Klang Valley is under tremendous pressure. Frontliners are drained and fatigued. Help us so that we are still able to help you if and when the time comes,” he said.

He also urged the people to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to stay at home if they do not have urgent matters outside.

Malaysia recorded its highest ever number of daily Covid-19 cases at 6,075, today. — Bernama