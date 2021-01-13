95 pct of Melaka employers yet to apply for certificate of accommodation

MELAKA: About 95% of employers in the state have yet to apply for a certificate of accommodation from the Manpower Department (JTK) to provide housing for their foreign workers.

Melaka JTK director Rosli Jantan said so far only 82 employers had submitted their applications and 11 applications had been approved.

He said this to reporters after conducting an integrated operation with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Melaka Historic City Council, and the police at an ice manufacturing factory in Bukit Gedong here today.

On the operation, Rosli said the factory was found to have committed four offences under the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

He said the offences included neglecting the safety aspects of workers’ accommodation where 14 of its foreign workers were forced to live in an empty space under a water tank and in an overcrowded container converted into a workers’ cabin.

“We also found that the employer did not have the certificate of accommodation as well as a temporary accommodation permit from local authorities and that the workers also did not undergo the Covid-19 screenings,” he said adding that for these offences, the employer could be fined up to RM100,000. — Bernama