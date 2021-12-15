97.3 per cent of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 25,515,074 individuals or 97.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, 98.6 per cent of the adult population or 23,102,672 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 89.8 per cent of the adolescent population or 2,826,872 individuals, aged between 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 89.8 per cent or 2,726,239 individuals in the group have completed the vaccination.

A total of 129,387 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 4027 as the first dose, 4970 as second dose and 120,390 as booster dose.

This brings to a total of 55,039,657 doses of the vaccine, including 3,787,928 booster doses, having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.-Bernama