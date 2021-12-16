97.4 per cent of adult population fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 25,529,153 individuals, or 97.4 per cent of the adult population in the country, have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s COVIDNOW portal, 23,110,692 individuals or 98.7 per cent of the adult population or 23,102,672 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 86.7 per cent of the adolescent population or 2,729,919 individuals have completed their vaccination while 89.9 per cent or 2,829,924 individuals in the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 168,716 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 4,246 as first dose, 5,125 as second dose and 159,345 as booster dose.

This brings to a total of 55,383,495 doses, of the vaccine, including 4,107,585 booster doses, having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.-Bernama