98,000 PPR homes from 156 projects completed: Reezal Merican

SEREMBAN: A total of 98,000 housing units from 156 projects through the People's Housing Programme (PPR) nationwide have been completed at a cost of RM11.6 billion as of Sept 5, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (pix) said.

He said another 10,000 units involving 26 projects were being built and expected to be completed in 2025.

“PPR is more for the B40 group, without strong government intervention with high subsidies given, they may never afford homes.

“Of the RM11.6 billion, at least RM8.8 billion have been subsidised by the government over 20 years to ensure that the people own a home... there are two more PPRs that will have its ground-breaking ceremonies in the near future, namely PPR Bera, Pahang and Kepala Batas in Penang,“ he told reporters after handing out offer letters to PPR homeowners here today.

He said the ministry has also enhanced the PPR housing programme towards making the ‘Liveable Malaysia’ agenda a success, including upgrading the units to 750 square feet homes from last June in addition to implementing internet network facilities under the fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) project.

According to him, permission to build PPR projects on land owned by state governments without the need for transfers of titles to the Federal Land Commissioner was also re-established and the maximum eligibility rate for the applicant's household income was increased from RM3,000 to RM5,000 per month.

Separately, Reezal Merican said in Negeri Sembilan, more than 1,000 housing units have been completed with two more projects involving more than 400 homes in PPR Ladang Tanah Merah, Port Dickson and PPR Rembau still under construction. -Bernama