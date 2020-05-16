9,975 employees in Johor screened for Covid-19 under Socso’s PSP programme

JOHOR BARU: A total of 9,975 employees in Johor were screened for Covid-19 under the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) and all of them were found negative with the virus.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said PSP is provided by Socso especially for employees of companies allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order to undergo Covid-19 screening for free at selected private health facilities.

“According to data received by the Johor Socso, 93,302 applications were received through the Johor PSP portal as of May 10. Of these, 66,632 are local workers, while 26,670 are foreign workers.

“Of the total, 9,975 employees were screened and all of them were negative with Covid-19,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama