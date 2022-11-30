9m people to get Covid-19 vaccine doses in week-long campaign in Bangladesh

DHAKA: Bangladesh Wednesday announced a target of getting 9 million people vaccinated for Covid-19 under a week-long special campaign from Thursday.

Shamsul Hoque, member secretary of the vaccine deployment committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health, made the announcement, saying the campaign has been divided into two phases, publicity campaign and vaccination campaign.

Xinhua quoted Hoque as saying they are organising the special inoculation campaign against Covid-19 to celebrate the month of Bangladesh’s victory in the Liberation War.

He said vaccine doses will be administered from Dec 1 to 7 at 15,984 centres across the country during the drive.

About 73 per cent of Bangladeshis have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 95 per cent of people above the age of five have received the first dose, and 52 per cent have received the third dose.

Bangladesh has been using Covid-19 vaccines developed by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinovac, and Johnson and Johnson.

A large portion of Bangladeshi people received the Chinese Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines as their first and second doses.

Bangladesh began its Covid-19 vaccination drive in January last year to contain the pandemic.

Bangladesh recorded 11 new cases of Covid-19 and one death on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to over 2 million with 29,433 deaths, the DGHS said.-Bernama