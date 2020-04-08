A challenging job keeping animals as well as premises clean to keep Covid-19 at bay, says general manager

LANGKAWI: John Teoh Chen Kung has a challenging job. As general manager of the Langkawi Wildlife Park, it is his job to ensure that the animals under his care are kept clean at all times.

But the animals’ concept of cleanliness is quite different from that of humans. “They are allowed to roam freely within the park so they constantly dirty the place with their droppings,” he told theSun yesterday.

“Sometimes, visitors throw food into the park for the animals and the animals do not consume our food which ends up as rubbish.”

The Covid-19 outbreak makes his job even more difficult.

“I have to ensure that I keep the place clean so that not only the animals but also visitors do not get infected,” he said. “It is, as you will see, a daunting task.”

He pointed out that cleanliness and personal hygiene are the best weapons in the war against Covid-19.

The veteran of animal habitat management stressed that zoos, wildlife sanctuaries and parks must maintain cleanliness whether or not they are open.

“We do not have visitors now but we must still keep the place clean,” he said.

Teoh was responding to a report in theSun that workers at Zoo Negara must now have their temperature taken before they start work for the day to prevent any transmission of the Covid-19 virus to the animals, particularly the primates.

Zoo Negara adopted the new measures after a Malayan Tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo tested positive for Covid-19.Teoh said those working for the wildlife park in Langkawi now work only four hours a day, three days a week in line with the requirements of the movement control order.

But when they are on duty, it is their job to not only keep the park clean but also ensure that the animals are well fed. Over and above that they have to undergo regular health checks like having their temperature taken before they start work, and they have to wash their hands frequently.

The sprawling Langkawi Wildlife Park has close to 1,000 animals of various species. It is among 50 zoos and wildlife parks in Malaysia.