A man killed in four-vehicle collision, five others injured

IPOH: An 89-year-old man was killed in an accident involving four vehicles at Jalan Gopeng-Kampar today that also injured five others.

The victim has been identified as Baharudin Tua.

A spokesperson for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today said the department received a call at 1.40 pm before firefighters from the Gopeng Fire and Rescue Station were fetched to the scene.

The spokesperson said the collision involved a Perodua Myvi, a Toyota Vellfire, a Proton Saga and a Perodua Alza.

“Upon arrival at the location, a victim was found trapped in the Perodua Myvi who was confirmed dead at the scene while the other 10 victims managed to exit their vehicles on their own,” the spokesperson said in the statement, adding the survivors were treated at the scene by the rescuers.

The victim’s body was brought to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

The operation ended at about 3 pm. — Bernama