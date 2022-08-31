A National Day Harley ride to remember for MAB visually impaired trainees

KUALA LUMPUR: Riding pillion on Route 77 Harley-Davidson Club’s high-powered motorcycles in a convoy held in conjunction with National Day was an experience like no other for 30 visually impaired trainees from the Malaysian Association of Blind (MAB) here today.

An excited Mohamad Nor Don, 32, who was part of the ‘Konvoi Kibar Jalur Gemilang’, said this was his first time on a high-powered motorcycle and the experience was well worth it.

“Alhamdulillah, that was my first time on a big motorcycle, it was comfortable and I felt very safe as I had a place to lean on. I am so happy to have joined this convoy and felt much belonged as a member of Keluarga Malaysia on this National Day,” he told reporters at the MAB complex here today.

Sharing the same sentiments, Amirul Faiz Alias, 26, said although he suffers from blurry vision, the experience of riding pillion with the breeze hitting was something to be cherished.

MAB chief executive officer George Thomas said this was the first convoy of its kind organised which was to allow MAB trainees to experience themselves riding on high-powered machines.

“The convoy left the MAB complex at 9.30 am for Amcorp Mall in Petaling Jaya where they mingled with the crowd there and also to raise awareness about visually impaired persons,” he said.

Meanwhile, Route 77 Harley-Davidson Club member, Mohd Khaidzir Shahari, 51, said he was extremely pleased to have been able to play a part in giving the MAB trainees a chance to join the convoy on National Day.

“I am so happy that they had a chance to experience this and I also feel this year’s celebrations are personally meaningful to me due to my contribution to the community.

“After experiencing this today, I am ready to participate in a programme like this again,” he said. -Bernama