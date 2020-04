PETALING JAYA: The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how business is done, thereby hastening the adoption of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), according to experts.

Economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai noted that modern technology, such as the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, has influenced the evolution of human behaviour.

However, the adoption process was slow.

“E-wallets were introduced some 10 years ago, while online stores came on the scene nearly 30 years ago, but they didn’t catch on with customers,” he told theSun last week.

But, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced people to change their lifestyle and this would speed up the adoption of new technology by causing a rapid migration into the virtual world, he added.

Barjoyai, who is with Universiti Tun Abdul Razak, expects more people to start adopting technology such as IoT, AI and robotics.

“The ‘new normal’ will create a ‘new economy’,” he said.

“The challenge now is for businesses to quickly adapt themselves.”

Citing the report that farmers and fishermen are unable to reach consumers during the movement control order (MCO) period, Barjoyai said it could be easily resolved with the use of 4IR-related technology.

“All you need is an internet connection to create a delivery service, but businesses have yet to realise this,” he said.

He expects to see some “re-purposing” of infrastructure and brick and mortar establishments in the aftermath of the MCO.

“People will be afraid to visit big department stores as Covid-19 will still be a threat. These stores will have to think about how to attract customers,” he said.

He said organisations would have to invest in bigger infrastructure for more powerful internet connections, to facilitate the move into virtual communication.

“Even highway operators are rethinking how to restructure their businesses as people will reduce travelling for leisure. Toll rates will be reduced to encourage people to use highways,” he said.

He said cashless payments would also become the preferred payment method as people curtail the use of currency to avoid infection.

Asli’s Centre for Public Policy Studies chairman Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam believes people will come to see the benefits of using new technology.

“Even in universities, the need for lecture halls will drop as online learning becomes more readily accepted,” he told theSun.

