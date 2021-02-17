AADK assistant officer, former staff claim trial to bribery charge

ALOR SETAR: A National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) assistant officer and a former staff pleaded not guilty today in the Sessions Court to accepting a RM3,000 bribe five years ago.

Norzarenawati Osman, 38, Kulim AADK assistant officer and Erwan Yahya, 45, former assistant at Kuala Muda AADK, claimed trial after the charge was read out to them before Judge Murtazadi Amran.

The two accused were jointly charged with accepting the bribe from one Muhammad Russul Muhammad Radzi, as an inducement to release a man who tested positive for syabu.

The offence was allegedly committed at an empty house in Bandar Puteri Jaya, Sungai Petani at 3 pm, on Dec 7, 2016.

The charge, under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same act, and read together with Section 32 of the Penal Code, carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Erwan was charged with receiving a bribe of RM3,000 from Muhammad Russul as an inducement to release the same man, in a Proton Iswara car in front of a shoplot in Bandar Puteri Jaya, at 5.30 pm on the same date.

Judge Murtazadi allowed Norzarenawati bail of RM8,000 with one surety while Erwan was released on RM6,000 bail with one surety and fixed March 17 for mention of the case.

They were also instructed to report to the MACC office on the first week of every month and surrender their passports to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC Prosecuting Officer Mohamad Fauzee Azizan while Norzarenawati was unrepresented and lawyer Alias Ibrahim represented Erwan. — Bernama