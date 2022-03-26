Aaron Chia- Wooi Yik cruise into Swiss Open semifinals

KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's doubles of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik continued their excellent run when they easily advanced to the semi-finals of the 2022 Swiss Open Championship in Basel yesterday.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, who are also the second seeds of the championship, needed just 33 minutes to beat the German pair of Mark Lamsfuss-Marvin Seidel 21-11, 21-13 in the quarter-finals to continue with the hunt for the first championship in their international career.

In the first set, Aaron-Wooi Yik started brilliantly when they reeled off point after point to tame the seventh seeds of the championship.

Moving onto the second set, the same script repeated itself as Lamsfuss-Seidel continued to make mistakes at the net and the opportunity was not wasted by the Malaysians who romped home to victory.

The national duo who were formed since 2017 have never won any title with their best achievement being runners-up at the SaarLorLux Open 2018, 2019 All England and 2020 Thailand Open.

Aaron-Wooi Yik are expected to face either compatriots Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi or Indonesians Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Rian Ardianto who meet in another quarterfinal encounter.

Meanwhile, ambitious Malaysian women's singles S. Kisona met with another shock in the quarterfinals against Thailand’s Supanida Katethong.

Kisona, who stormed past former world number one Saina Nehwal of India in the second round yesterday, however, lost tamely 11-21, 12-21 to Supanida in 39 minutes of action.

Meanwhile, the same fate befell the national women's pair of Anna Cheong-Teoh Mei Xing when they lost 18-21, 18-21 to Germany’s Linda Efler-Isabel Lohau.

However, the country still has another women's doubles playing in the quarterfinals late tonight, namely Lim Chiew Sien-Vivian Hoo.-Bernama