Aaron-Wooi Yik should seize chance to move up rankings: Rexy

KUALA LUMPUR: World champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik should take advantage of the problems besetting two top men’s pairs in the world to improve their Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, said coach Rexy Mainaky.

He said now was an opportune time for the Malaysians to overtake world number two Lee Yang-Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan and world number three Marcus Fernaldi Gideon-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

“This is a chance for them to prove themselves and seize the opportunity. I also know Aaron-Wooi Yik have been eyeing the world number spot.

“I hope it will motivate them to go further and achieve their dream,” the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director told reporters after a training session here today.

According to media reports, the Taiwan pair, who are reigning Olympics champions, had to be split temporarily as Chi-Lin was still undergoing rehabilitation for a leg injury.

As such, the Taiwan Badminton Association has decided to pair up Yang with Lu Chen for the Denmark Open, scheduled to be held in Odense from Oct 18-23.

In the case of Kevin, Indonesian media reports said his relationship with coach Herry Iman Pierngadi had been strained due to the latter’s criticism of his performance at the Indonesian Open last June. Kevin is said to be training on his own now.

Aaron-Wooi Yik are ranked fifth in the world, just behind Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, while 2021 world champions Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi of Japan are the world’s top pair now.

Rexy said he was impressed by the spirit shown by Aaron-Wooi Yik in training, as they were still hungry for success despite winning the world crown last month.

“I’m very happy to see the level of motivation shown by Aaron-Wooi Yik. They are not easily satisfied and are eager to improve. This augurs well for them,” he said.

Aaron-Wooi Yik beat three-time world champions Mohamad Ahsan-Hendra in the world championship final in Tokyo to end Malaysia’s 45-year wait for their first world title.-Bernama