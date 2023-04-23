Ab Rauf: Aidilfitri open house platform to meet newly-appointed state leaders

MALACCA: The organising of the state-level Aidilfitri open house on April 29 can serve as a platform for the public to get to know the state leadership appointed on April 5.

Chief Minister Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh said the open house, slated to be held at the Malacca International Trade Centre from 10 am to 5 pm, will also indirectly bridge the gap between the leaders and the people, thus overcoming any political prejudices as Malacca is now a Unity Government.

“The people will get to celebrate the excitement of Syawal and at the same time see their leaders up close and get to know each other,” he told reporters at the Aidilfitri gathering with Chief Minister at Seri Bendahara here late last night.

Malacca Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam graced the event, which was attended by over 1,000 guests.

Meanwhile, Ab Rauf, who is also Tanjung Bidara assemblyman, hopes that the public will not miss the opportunity to enjoy the free parking initiative, which started yesterday until April 28.

“I cannot anticipate how many people will come to Malacca as it is still early. However, we urge local residents and foreign tourists who visit this state to take advantage of this initiative,” he said. -Bernama