Ab Rauf denies rumours of Melaka Umno leadership change

ALOR GAJAH: Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh has denied rumours claiming that there will be a change of party leadership in the state in the near future.

The Tanjung Bidara assemblyman said there were no issues related to the state Umno leadership at this time.

“No issue. Up for today, the party is in its best condition,“ he said when met by reporters at the Melaka Umno Liaison Body open house at his residence in Kampung Pulau, Masjid Tanah last night.

The Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Umno vice-president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also attended the open house.

Ab Rauf, who is also the state’s Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman, described the rumours as part of the test of the political world.

“I don’t consider that (rumour) as a threat to the position of state Umno. Everyone can express their feelings,“ he said.-Bernama