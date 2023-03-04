Ab Rauf: Swearing in ceremony of Malacca exco expected this Wednesday

MALACCA: The swearing-in ceremony of the Malacca executive council (exco) members is expected to take place this Wednesday.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pix) said the proposed names had been discussed and accepted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno president, yesterday.

“As I promised, I completed the list of names of the exco lineup within 48 hours, and I will seek an audience with the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam after he returns from abroad,“ he told the media upon arriving at the Chief Minister’s office at Kompleks Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here to begin his official duties as the 13th Chief Minister of Malacca.

However, he declined to comment when asked about the composition of the exco lineup from Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan.

Ab Rauf, 62, arrived at the Seri Negeri Complex in the Chief Minister’s official vehicle at 7.30 am and was greeted on arrival by the State Secretary, Datuk Zaidi Johari as well as staff from the state government’s administrative office.

He then clocked in at 7.33 am before entering his office room to attend a brief ceremony, including a photo session with the state department heads.

The Tanjung Bidara state assemblyman was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Malacca last Friday following the resignation of the 12th chief minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali. -Bernama