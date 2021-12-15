Abang Jo expresses appreciation over passing of MA63 Bill

SARATOK: Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) today expressed appreciation over the passing of the constitutional amendments based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Abang Johari said he was thankful for the large turnout of MPs who had voted in favour of the Bill which carried amendments to strengthen the position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia.

“This is the spirit that we in Sarawak especially, and perhaps our friends in Sabah, want in the Federal Constitution,” he told reporters after handing over Bumiputera Communal Reserve Gazette documents and land title deeds to recipients in Roban Selatan here.

The Bill, passed yesterday with a more than two-thirds majority by a bloc vote, will see MA63 being placed on equal footing with the 1948 Federal Agreement and the 1957 Federal Agreement.

Abang Johari, in his speech earlier, said the passing of the Bill was part of efforts taken by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which he chairs, to safeguard the people’s rights according to laws and as stipulated in MA63.

“That’s how we fight, we don’t only talk about independence (from Malaysia); that is just being ‘paloi’ (stupid in Sarawak Malay dialect),” he said.-Bernama