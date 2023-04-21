Abang Jo: Sarawak prioritises development of human capital

KUCHING: The development of a well-trained and knowledgeable human capital with a world-class education system is a priority for Sarawak in its mission to achieve a high-income developed state status by 2030.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this was vital because its wealth of natural resources alone won’t guarantee complete success.

He said Sarawak could learn from countries like Singapore and Japan, which became global economic powers due to their human resources despite not having any natural resources.

“As such, Sarawak, under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, will continue to strengthen the state’s education system in accordance with the provisions of Clause 17 of the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC), which gives Sarawak the authority to determine the policy of its own education system although education is a matter that is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also the GPS chairman, said this in his Hari Raya Aidilfitri message, here, today.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government’s determination in producing world-class human capital could be seen from the proposed establishment of five international schools using the Cambridge syllabus.

“One of the schools has been operating in Kuching.

“In addition, Sarawak has four universities which are owned through the Sarawak Foundation, namely the Swinburne University of Technology, Curtin University, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS) and iCATS University College. Sarawak also has a CENTEXS training centre with branch campuses in several areas in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said that through the allocation of RM5.6 billion to Sarawak under Budget 2023, priority will be given to efforts to improve facilities, such as roads, clinics and schools.

“Although the allocation is insufficient, we must use the amount channelled as best possible to provide comfort for the people.

“With the state’s income expected to continue increasing, the Sarawak government will also continue to build roads and complete the development of utilities like electricity and water supply in rural areas,” he said. -Bernama