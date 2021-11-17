Abang Jo to consider offer to contest in new seat

GEDONG: Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) will consider whether to defend his Satok seat in the coming state election or to contest in the Gedong constituency.

Abang Johari said this following the offer made by incumbent Gedong assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, for the chief minister to contest in the constituency, after the latter implied that he would not defend the seat in the state polls.

“I will consider (Mohd Naroden’s offer). Insya Allah, I will make my decision. I have to also inform the people in Satok first,” he said in his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubok Teranggas-Gedong road project here today.

Abang Johari said it was too early for Mohd Naroden to announce his intention not to contest in the state election but would still respect the decision if it was final.

“If Datuk Naroden does not want to defend his seat, I would like for him to continue assisting me in terms of government planning. I have my own way if he is firm (with his decision) to quit but I do not want him to,” he added.

Mohd Naroden, 68, who is also Sarawak Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development is the Gedong assemblyman since the constituency was established in the previous state election in 2016.

Prior to that, he was the Simunjan assemblyman for five terms from 1991 until 2011.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari is the nine-term assemblyman for the Satok constituency since 1981.-Bernama