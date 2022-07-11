Abang Jo to decide on GPS’ relationship with PN: Fadillah

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will make a decision on the coalition’s relationship or cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said this came following PN’s move to contest four parliamentary seats namely Saratok, Lubok Antu, Bintulu and Batang in Sarawak in the 15th general election (GE15).

“To my understanding PN wants to be ‘friends’ with GPS and will not contest in Sarawak.

“But when they (PN) place their candidates (in Sarawak)... in a democratic country GPS will fight them

“We will decide (regarding ties with PN) when the time comes and we have given full mandate to Abang Johari on this matter,“ he told reporters after attending a campaign programme in conjunction with GE15 here today.

GPS comprises PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP).

Polling has been set for Nov 19 and early voting on Nov 15.-Bernama