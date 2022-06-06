Abang Johari: Sarawak pledges to remain in Malaysia

KAPIT: The Sarawak state-level celebration of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday today saw the people of the state pledging to remain in the Federation of Malaysia.

Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who made the pledge, said His Majesty had made several visits to the state this year and cares deeply for the people of Sarawak irrespective of their race, religion or political beliefs.

“As part of the region that formed Malaysia, we in Sarawak will continue to remain in Malaysia and help develop it as enshrined in the Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963,“ he said at the state-level celebration here.

Abang Johari said Sarawak has implemented solid plans and policies to ensure the people would continue to enjoy peace, prosperity and progress.

According to him, the Sarawak government has planned several strategies, including the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), which will be implemented to ensure the state continues to develop and that economic revenue could continue to be distributed comprehensively to the people.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government is targeting economic growth of six to eight per cent a year to make Sarawak a high-income state by 2030.

He also said the birthday celebration was the first major face-to-face event held following the Covid-19 pandemic, and Sarawak would host more milestone events physically, including the Sarawak Day celebration on July 22 and National Day on Aug 31.

Earlier, Abang Johari, on behalf of the people of Sarawak, wished Al-Sultan Abdullah a happy birthday and prayed that His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah together with the royal family would always be blessed with good health, prosperity and sovereignty.-Bernama