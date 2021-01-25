ABC-19 programme to be introduced to eradicate Covid-19 - NADMA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Community Empowerment Committee to curb the threat of Covid-19 meeting has agreed to introduce the Covid-19 Eradicating Agent Programme (ABC-19) nationwide.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), in a statement said, the programme would be implemented through community and volunteer leaderships using the ‘whole-of-society-approach’.

“This programme will involve government agencies, non-government organisations and the communities using a training module which is being developed and will be implemented simultaneously nationwide.

“It is estimated that there are over six million community members have the potential to be mobilised, empowered and be held responsible to help eradicate Covid-19 in the communities,’’ said the statement.

According to NADMA, the meeting which was held virtually this morning was jointly chaired by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof (pix) and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

It was also participated by the secretaries-general of various related ministries and state secretaries.

The meeting also agreed that all ministries and agencies used all mediums to mobilise the communities to safeguard their respective communities without a stringent enforcement by the government.

“The commitment of all parties is very critical in the effort to break the Covid-19 infection chain through this method of empowering communities,” said the statement. — Bernama