Abdul Hadi arrives to chants of ‘takbir’, Ayah Cik

SHAH ALAM: After convening a press conference at the Pan-Malaysia Islamic Party (PAS) headquarters in Jalan Raja Laut, Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairperson, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix) , made his way to PN’s gathering in Glenmarie.

Upon arrival, he was greeted with loud chanting of “takbir” by PN’s supporters and swarmed by photographers and the media.

Abdul Hadi then walked into the ballroom to continued chants of “Ayah Cik” before everything went quiet.

He is among the first PN leaders to arrive at the viewing room. Meanwhile, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at the venue but is yet to make an appearance in the ballroom.