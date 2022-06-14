Abdul Hamid brought cheer to country’s creative industry: Zahidi

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin expressed his condolences over the death of comedian Abdul Hamid Ab Rahman who breathed his last today.

Zahidi in his Facebook post also prayed that the deceased’s soul be blessed and placed among the pious and the believers.

“Thank you for cheering up the country’s creative industry,“ he said.

The veteran comedian breathed his last due to old age at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang, at 2.19 pm today. He was 89.

The news was confirmed by his son, Nor Azian, 53, when met by Bernama at his residence in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang.

Ministry of Communications and Multimedia secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek also extended condolences to Abdul Hamid’s family members on behalf of the ministry’s staff.-Bernama