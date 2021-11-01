Abdullah remembers Masing's last message to fight for racial rights without inciting hatred

KUCHING: The advice of the late Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing to continue to fight for the rights of a race without inciting racial issues will always be remembered by Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit, Datuk Abdullah Saidol(pix).

According to Abdullah, Masing once told him that it was not wrong to discuss the welfare or future of a race without inciting hatred among other races.

“He (Masing) told me that it was okay to be racial, to fight for the future and welfare of your own race but never ever cross the line on racism or bigotry,“ he told reporters after leading a delegation from the official media body and the federation of Sarawak journalists association today to pay their last respects to the late Masing, who passed away yesterday.

Abdullah also described the late Masing as a leader who had a high fighting spirit in defending the interests of the race, especially the Bumiputeras in the state.

“Now and then even in the last message via Whatsapp, he talked about the rights of Bumiputera, that is how passionate he was about issues involving Bumiputera in Sarawak and so on,“ he said.

Masing, who was also the president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Baleh assemblyman, died at the Normah Sarawak Medical Centre (NSMC) in Petra Jaya, here at 7.05 am yesterday.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sarawak General Hospital in September after testing positive for Covid-19 and then transferred to NSMC for follow-up treatment.

A ceremony to pay the last respects to Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing will also be held at the Association of Churches, Sarawak building at Jalan Laksama Cheng Ho on Wednesday, before the body is taken to Nirvana Memorial Park for burial in the afternoon.-Bernama