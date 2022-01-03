Abim to host Islam and Buddhism Eco Dialogue

PETALING JAYA: Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (Abim), the Tibetan Buddhist Culture Centre (TBCC), Universiti Malaya (UM) and several collaborators will organise an international dialogue on Islam & Buddhism Eco Dialogue (IBED 2022).

It will feature intellectual figures from Islam and Buddhism and will serve to find solutions to the impacts of climate change as well as to create awareness among the global community.

Among the invited figures are His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso (Dalai Lama), Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Osman Bakar, Dr Reza Shah Kazemi, Ven Prof Dr K.L Dhammajoti, Ven Dr Bhikkhuni Dhammananda and Datuk Prof Dr Azizan Baharudin.

The dialogue will be held on Jan 15 and 16. Registration and further inquiries about the event can be made through the link - www.ibedconf.com.

“In related developments, Abim hopes that 2022 will be a better time for all citizens of the world to jointly handle this issue of climate justice in a better manner,” its president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz said today.

“Abim takes the issue of climate change with serious concern. ABIM stresses that the major disasters occurring in recent times including those currently faced by our country are the impacts of climate change happening around the world.

“We must be aware that the phenomena triggering this climatic turmoil is the result of our greed which has carelessly sacrificed environmental balance. Among the clear consequences of climate change are unexpected rainfall, as well as global warming that is impacting our lives.”