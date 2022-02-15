Abolition of temperature scans, logbooks lauded

PETALING JAYA: Business operators and a medical expert are on the same page on further easing of Covid-19 restrictions as the country moves into the endemic stage.

Restrictions and lockdowns have outlived their usefulness at this point of time, as most of the population has received at least two doses of vaccine, said Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy chief executive Azrul Mohd Khalib.

“At the endemic stage of this crisis, we will live with the coronavirus just like with its cousins such as influenza,” he told theSun.

He added that the onus would be on the people to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) implemented by the authorities.

“The problem is whether people will listen, understand and behave in a safe way by keeping a distance, wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers, and avoiding closed and crowded spaces.”

Malaysian Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Associations president Datuk Yow Boon Choon said traders are pleased with the government announcement on the abolition of temperature checks and logbook registration to enter business premises.

“This is a good move as 90% of adults in Malaysia are fully vaccinated and it will boost our economy as a whole,” Yow said, while also expressing concern on awareness and self-regulation when the country moves to the endemic phase.

“For hawkers, we encourage them to do a test at least once a week because we are expecting more crowds once more restrictions are lifted.”

Two business operators theSun spoke to also welcomed the decision to do away with temperature checks when entering public premises.

Azmir Khalid, a manager at an indoor sports facility in Shah Alam, said he would continue to place two digital thermometers at the entrance as he had spent more than RM100 on each device in the early stage of the pandemic.

“It is up to the visitors if they want to check their temperature. We won’t stop them because for sports, if they are really unwell, they would not come here anyway. No one wants to play sports when they are sick.”

Azmir said he would continue to check the risk status on the MySejahtera app of visitors before they enter his premises.

“I hope that more visitors would come, while complying with the SOP after this because when the movement control order was in force, we were the first sector to be shut down and among the last to reopen.”

Fashion boutique manager Siti Aida Zulkefli said she finds the logbook SOP for visitors ineffective.

“If customers walks in and writes down their names and phone numbers instead of using the MySejahtera app, I won’t know if they are vaccinated. This can compromise the health of other customers inside my store.”