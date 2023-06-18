About 100 reported dead as parts of India reel under scorching heat

NEW DELHI: About 100 people have died in three days due to heat-related causes as parts of India reel under soaring summer temperatures.

Most deaths have been reported from the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, where 54 people have died since Thursday in one district alone.

In the eastern state of Bihar, 44 people died in 24 hours, according to a report on the India Today website.

Twenty-three patients died on Thursday, 20 on Friday, and 11 on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district hospital and 400 have been hospitalised due to heat-related problems.

“There’s such a rush at the district hospital that patients are unable to get stretchers, and many attendants are carrying their patients to the emergency ward on their shoulders,“ according to an NDTV online report.

The mercury touched 40 degrees Celsius in most regions of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, with some districts recording temperatures above 44 degrees.

Peak summer temperatures in some places, including Delhi, Rajasthan and Haryana, often reach mid-40 degrees Celsius in the months of May and June. -BERNAMA