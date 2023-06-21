Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc said to have made €10b approach for Covestro of Germany

FRANKFURT/DUBAI: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has approached German plastics and chemicals maker Covestro AG with a takeover proposal worth more than €10 billion (RM50.79 billion), two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday (June 20).

The energy giant has made an informal offer for a per share price in the mid-€50, which compares with a Monday closing price of €40.31, said the sources, asking not to be named because the matter is confidential.

Adnoc and Covestro declined to comment.

Covestro, a maker of transparent polycarbonate plastics, as well as chemicals for insulation and upholstery foams, in April issued earnings guidance that reassured markets about its growth prospects. It also resumed a share buyback programme.

Earlier on Tuesday it confirmed its outlook for 2023.

A combination would give energy giant Adnoc, also a maker of refined products and petrochemicals, access to more advanced materials that go into electric vehicles, thermal insulation for buildings as well as coatings, adhesives and engineering plastics.

It would also support Abu Dhabi’s plans to diversify the economy away from energy.

As part of that transformation strategy, which also invited foreign investment, Adnoc began floating units in late 2017.

Over the past two years, it has separately listed businesses offering investors exposure to its petrochemicals, fertilisers, drilling services, gas as well as logistics businesses.

Adnoc chief executive Sultan al-Jaber is leading the company'’s push into new energy, low carbon fuels, such as ammonia and hydrogen, as well as liquefied natural gas and chemicals.

Adnoc has expanded in Europe previously, agreeing to buy 24.9% of Austrian oil and gas group OMV last December.

The OMV deal would indirectly also increase Adnoc’s holding in both European petrochemicals maker Borealis and Abu Dhabi-listed petrochemicals company Borouge.

A move for Covestro would mirror the expansion of other Middle Eastern energy and petrochemical players into European materials and plastics businesses.

Saudi Aramco in 2018 acquired the shares it did not already own in synthetic-rubber maker Arlanxeo from German co-owner Lanxess for €1.4 billion.

Sabic, also of Saudi Arabia, in the same year purchased a stake of almost 25% in Swiss chemicals maker Clariant.

Thanks to a 2007 deal to buy General Electric’s plastics unit, Sabic competes with Covestro in polycarbonate plastics. – Reuters