Abuse of power: MACC detains assistant district education officer

SANDAKAN: An assistant district education officer was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly abusing his position by appointing his nephew's company for a school canteen tender worth RM50,000.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy said the suspect in his 40s was arrested at the Sabah MACC office in Sandakan at about 11 am today when he came to the office to give his statement regarding the case.

“The tender was for three years from December 2015 to November 2018.

“The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009,” he said in a statement here today.

Karunanithy said the suspect will be brought to the Sandakan Special Corruption Court soon.-Bernama