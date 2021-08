SHAH ALAM: The Ambulatory Care Centre (ACC) at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), in Klang near here, which was previously turned into a temporary ward for Covid-19 patients, will reopen this Monday.

HTAR, in a post on its official Facebook, stated that sanitation of the centre had been conducted since yesterday by the Seri Andalas and Port Klang fire and rescue teams, together with the Shah Alam Hazardous Material (Hazmat) team.

As for the clinics at ACC, they are expected to be back in operation next month, it said.

According to reports, the number of daily admissions of Covid-19 patients to HTAR has dropped by more than 50 per cent since the beginning of this month.-Bernama