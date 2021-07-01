Accept moratorium with eyes open: Experts

PETALING JAYA: The moratorium on repayment of bank loans has come as a relief to many.

A short-term break from paying the monthly instalments for car or home loans has given borrowers much-needed breathing space to deal with more immediate needs, such as putting food on the table while taking home smaller pay packets.

For those who have lost their jobs, it is an issue they do not have to worry about for up to six

months, enabling them to focus on finding new jobs.

However, financial experts say, lack of planning could haunt borrowers at the end of the repayment period, even if banks agree to waive compounded interest and late penalty fees as suggested by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Zafrul said borrowers could discuss the terms of repayment, including interest charges, with their respective banks.

Malaysian Financial Planning Council president Vincent Kwo Shih Kang said it is best for borrowers to not accept the moratorium offer if they are not adversely affected by the Covid-19 financial fallout.

“Unless you have lost your job or your salary has been reduced, or your business is struggling to survive, it is best to continue your loan repayments under existing terms,” he told theSun.

Kwo said many people have made the mistake of using the short-term reprieve to put their money in speculative investments despite having little or no knowledge of financial markets.

He said borrowers who opt for the moratorium should come up with a long-term financial plan to help themselves recover from their current predicament. “This includes adopting the right financial behaviour.”

A factor to take into consideration in a financial plan is cash flow projections. Proper planning can change an individual’s economic situation and help him attain financial well-being once the country recovers, he said.

Another financial expert, Felix Neoh, said banks will first have to agree to roll out Zafrul’s proposal to waive compound interest and late penalty fees. The reality is that any extension of the agreed terms of repayment for loans taken will usually lead to compounded interest, he added.

“An individual will therefore need to evaluate his own financial circumstances before accepting it.”

A moratorium is just a deferment of loan repayment, he pointed out. “It means that you still owe the bank some money. It’s just that you have been given a longer time to pay up.”

He stressed that this does not mean that banks are waiving the interest accrued but are only collecting it later.

Neoh said any delay in payment will lead to interest charges, underscoring the rationale of not taking the moratorium unless one is genuinely having cash flow problems.

Those planning to channel the extra cash in hand into investment opportunities, risk losing their capital, he cautioned.