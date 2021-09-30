Accepting Lokman Adam back as Umno member a normal process: Deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR: Accepting back former Umno Supreme Council working committee member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam into the party is a normal process, said Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan(pix).

He said the Umno Supreme Council meeting yesterday made a decision to accept Lokman back but only as an ordinary member.

“Before this, many Umno members who were sacked had been accepted back as ordinary members,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, Lokman said he was informed on the matter by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Lokman said he would do his best to ensure the party's victory in the next general election.

“Thank you to everyone who prayed for me and gave me moral support over the years,“ he said in a posting on Umno’s Facebook page.

Lokman was sacked from Umno on Feb 7, last year.-Bernama