Accommodation, transportation ready to welcome haj pilgrims

MADINAH: The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has made preparations, especially in terms of accommodation and transportation as well as the readiness of its guides for the arrival of haj pilgrims, in stages here, beginning June 4.

Madinah director of Operations Mohamed Heikal Mohamed Yusuff said thorough preparations were done after several sessions of meetings and discussions with representatives of the Ministry of Haj, Syarikat Adila and hotel management.

He said it needs to be done carefully and in an orderly manner to comply with the rules and guidelines set by the Saudi Arabian government.

“For this year’s haj season, TH provides two accommodation buildings for pilgrims, namely the Anwar Al Madinah Movenpick Hotel and also the Al Saha Madinah Hotel which are located between 50 and 280 metres from the An Nabawi Mosque.

“All aspects of operations have been prepared to ensure the welfare of Malaysian pilgrims is given full attention so that they can perform their religious worship without any worries”, he told reporters when met at the Madinah TH Headquarters at Roha Building here.

This year’s haj season will see 14,306 Malaysian haj pilgrims perform the fifth Pillar of Islam with the assistance of 340 TH officials.

Apart from that, Mohamed Heikal said TH had planned worship and pilgrimage activities for the pilgrims during their six days and five nights in Madinah.

“Among the activities are religious talks, visits to the tomb of Prophet Muhammad and Nabawi Mosque as well as historical places in Madinah.

“A management briefing session will also be held to provide the latest information related to the worship and pilgrimage journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, Madinah Zone manager Nazmi Mohamad said various services would be provided including customer service counters to receive any queries and complaints by the pilgrims.

Counselling services run by accredited counsellors are also available, he said.

“TH also provides religious teachers known as Pembimbing Ibadat Haji (PIHTAS) to provide guidance so that they can perform the haj with confidence.

“Pilgrims are advised to prepare mentally and physically as the weather in Madinah is also quite hot,“ he added.-Bernama