KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today sentenced an accountant to one day in jail and fine of RM75,000 after finding him guilty on three counts of failing to appear before the Malaysian Securities Commission’s (SC) investigating officer to record his statement in an investigation conducted by the commission.

Judge Datin Sabariah Othman handed down the sentence on Ong Kar Kian, 39, after finding the defence having failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

She sentenced Ong to a day’s jail and RM25,000 fine, in default three months’ jail, on each count, with the jail sentence to be served concurrently today.

Sabariah also ordered Ong to pay a daily fine of RM1,500, in default seven months’ jail, for a period of 673 days.

On all three counts, Ong was charged with failing to appear before the SC Investigating Officer as required under Section 32 (3) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFA) (Act 613).

The offences were committed at the SC headquarters at Persiaran Bukit Kiara here, between April 16 and June 4, 2018.

Deputy Public Prosecutor from SC Ahsani Mohd Nasir prosecuted, while Ong was represented by lawyer Datuk Syed Azimal Amir Syed. — Bernama