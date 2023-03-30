Accountant loses over RM48,000 for RM20,000 loan in online scam

SIBU: An accountant who wanted to get a RM20,000 loan ended up losing RM48,560 after being duped by an individual of a non-existent loan scheme.

Sibu District Police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the woman came across an online loan offer at https://isaving.my/zh and contacted the agent, who instructed her to make payments for, among others, banking documents, registration, processing fees and taxes for the loan to be approved immediately.

She then transferred the RM48,560 to five different bank accounts in 12 online and cash deposit machine (CDM) transactions from Tuesday (March 28).

Zulkipli said the victim was promised that she would get her money back once her loan application is approved.

“After making all the payments, she was still asked to make several more payments for the purpose of withdrawing all the money,” he said in a statement today.

Sensing something amiss, she lodged a police report at the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Sibu police headquarters yesterday for further action.

Zulkipli said that, to avoid being duped, members of the public could check with any police station or at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my, the CCID Infoline at 013-2111222, the CCID Response Centre at 03-26101559/03-26101599, https://www.facebook.com/cybercrimealertrmp or at 997. -Bernama