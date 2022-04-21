ACL: JDT expect torrid time from Kawasaki Frontale

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are aware of the huge task that awaits them when they take on Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale in the 2022 AFC Asian Champions League (ACL) match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium today.

JDT head coach Benjamin Mora, still basking from the 2-1 win over Ulsan Hyundai FC on Monday (April 18), said although both the Asian giants had similarities in terms of tactical and game patterns, it doesn’t mean that JDT would have it easy against the Japanese club.

“This is another tough match for us as Kawasaki Frontale are one of Asia’s giants, with a great lineup of stars like Leandro Damiao, Marcio Barbosa and Joao Schmidt.

“So, we must give our best from the first minute, just like we did against Ulsan,“ he said at the pre-match press conference at the stadium here today.

Asked whether he would stick with the same team who played against Ulsan, Mora said he will decide after getting feedback from each player pertaining to their fitness.

Mora also said that JDT won’t have the services of Haziq Nadzli, who is still injured following a collision with an Ulsan Hyundai player on Monday, while no decision has been made whether or not to field Izham Tarmizi or Farizal Marlias.

Meanwhile, Kawasaki Frontale head coach Toru Oniki said although they do not underestimate JDT, it does not mean they are not eyeing all three points.

“We are well aware that JDT are a good team and play an attacking game, with a lot of movement from either wing or launching attacks from midfield,“ he said.

He hopes that his men will continue to play consistently and control the game today.-Bernama