Acquisition of KL Tower management ownership being examined: Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is examining the acquisition of the ownership of the management of Kuala Lumpur Tower (KL Tower) from Telekom Malaysia (TM) through its subsidiary Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd (MKLSB) by Hydroshoppe Sdn Bhd.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said he will receive a comprehensive briefing on this matter from TM on Jan 3, 2023 after receiving a detailed briefing on the KL Tower management concession from KKD on Dec 14.

“I understand that the KL Tower management concession is now in its third interim period until Dec 31, 2022 by MKLSB.

“KKD is closely monitoring the issue and is ready to give its full cooperation should the authorities conduct any investigation regarding this issue,” he said in a statement today.

Fahmi said he takes seriously the issues raised on social media as well as questions regarding the takeover of the ownership of KL Tower management from TM through its subsidiary MKLSB by Hydroshoppe.-Bernama