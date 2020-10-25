Active case detection for Covid-19 at Sarawak’s Kampung Haji Baki

KUCHING: A day-long Covid-19 active case detection (ACD) operation was launched at Kampung Haji Baki, here, this morning following the detection of two clusters there.

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah (pix), who is also the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the first cluster was a family involving three positive Covid-19 victims, while the second cluster was a family with five positive cases.

“So in total, we have recorded eight positive cases here and the state Health Department thinks there is the possibility that the infection has spread to the community.

“That is why we are doing the ACD operation involving 100 health personnel under Dr Majorie Ensayan Junting,“ said Uggah in a statement.

A make-shift centre for swab tests was set up near the village where its residents were divided into blocks with Block A comprising 600 people who are currently being screened, while those in Block B and C were urged to undergo the test on a voluntary basis.

Uggah said the ACD operation was in line with one of SDMC’s strategies in controlling the spread of the infection which was to “detect and isolate”.

“For the sick and elderly who are immobile, the health personnel will visit them at their homes for the test and they are the most vulnerable group.”

“We cannot wait for those infected to start showing the symptoms to only come for treatment. Probably by then, the viral infection will be like a burning peat soil fire underground and spread further in the community,“ he said.

He added that two ACD operations conducted earlier this year at the Uni Garden housing area in Kota Samarahan and at Kampung Tabuan Melayu in the city, had helped SDMC control the spread of the disease. — Bernama