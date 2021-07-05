Activist urges govt to listen to the people and revise Covid war strategy

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia started well in its effort to curb the spread of

Covid-19 but lately, it has faltered in several areas.

“The government has clearly missed the point,” social activist and economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam told theSun in a no-holds-barred interview yesterday.

“We were once an example for the rest of the world to follow, but now we are at the bottom going by international standards.”

Ramon, who is a director at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute, said coordination and correlation among stakeholders were “non-existent”.

“Apart from the slow roll-out of the vaccination programme, we also have to deal with illogical and arbitrary standard operating procedures.”

Ramon cited a recent incident in which Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said law enforcers were still waiting for the green light from the Health Ministry on whether to allow residents in areas covered by an enhanced movement control order to attend their appointments for vaccination.

“This is exactly the type of confusion that paves the way for more problems in rolling out the vaccination programme more speedily so that Malaysia can achieve herd immunity sooner,” Ramon said.

Yesterday, Azmi clarified that those who are required to wear pink bracelets are barred from going out, even for vaccination. However, others are allowed to go for their vaccination appointments.

Ramon said it appears that politicians, civil servants and industry leaders are consulting each other.

“However, the government should also go down to the ground to know what problems the people are really facing.

“The talks are at the elitist level while the severity of the situation on the ground is disregarded,” he said.

“Just ask the common people and they will tell you about the hardships they face.”

Ramon described the failure to speak to frontliners or ignoring the pleas of those who have “raised the white flag” as “downright shameful”.

“The white flag movement shows that people are already at their wits’ end. On the other hand, we have politicians who openly speak about disregarding the movement. This is a sad reality.”

Ramon said the Covid-19 fight is not solely about humanity versus the virus but more about the consequences the pandemic has brought to the country.

“This is what the government fails to understand,” he added.

“Micro-managing is definitely not the way to go if we want the fast and effective ticket out of this rabbit hole of despair. Instead, we should adopt worldwide best practices and explain the rationale behind new orders.”

He also criticised the authorities for ordering businesses to close off aisles where items such as stationery are placed.

“This is illogical. It may not be an essential to some but is to others.

“It boils down to a lack of coordination, correlation and understanding of what is happening on the ground. Having an elitist view on battle strategies will not help us.”

Ramon said the government should consider accepting feedback from the rakyat and relevant authorities with an open mind.

“This is why Parliament should reconvene with immediate effect, so that policies made can be debated and ideas plus suggestions can be exchanged.”

He also said that “policies that are adopted should be ones that truly benefit the people and not ones that solely look good on paper”.

“The main message here is that the government needs to re-strategise, restructure and revise all steps that have been taken and will be taken. Only then can we successfully overcome this issue,” he added.